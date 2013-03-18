AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises investments to improve the quality and management of drinking water as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Poznan, and surrounding municipalities.
The objective of the project is to improve the urban environment in the region of Poznan, the fifth largest agglomeration of Poland with around 750,000 inhabitants. The project's waste water components will contribute to reduce the pollution in line with the sensitive area requirements of the EU’s urban wastewater Directive (91/271). The project appears to be also compatible with the broad objectives of the Water Framework Directive (2000/60EC) to promote sustainability by improving water quality and by reducing the pollution of rivers draining into the Baltic Sea. All investments will take place in a Convergence area. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and/or point (c) common interest. Rating with regard to climate action will be further assessed during appraisal.
This investment programme will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), as well as the national river quality objective improvement targets in line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Sub-projects might fall under the EIA directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessments according to Annexes I or II of that directive have already been carried out, where applicable, and their compliance shall be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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