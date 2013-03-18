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AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,326,676.2
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 71,326,676.2
Water, sewerage : € 71,326,676.2
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 71,326,676.2
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20120396
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
AQUANET SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 300 million (EUR 73 million)
PLN 1156 million (EUR 282 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments to improve the quality and management of drinking water as well as the collection and treatment of wastewater in the City of Poznan, and surrounding municipalities.

The objective of the project is to improve the urban environment in the region of Poznan, the fifth largest agglomeration of Poland with around 750,000 inhabitants. The project's waste water components will contribute to reduce the pollution in line with the sensitive area requirements of the EU’s urban wastewater Directive (91/271). The project appears to be also compatible with the broad objectives of the Water Framework Directive (2000/60EC) to promote sustainability by improving water quality and by reducing the pollution of rivers draining into the Baltic Sea. All investments will take place in a Convergence area. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and/or point (c) common interest. Rating with regard to climate action will be further assessed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This investment programme will serve to meet the 2015 deadline for Poland of the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), as well as the national river quality objective improvement targets in line with the objectives of the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Sub-projects might fall under the EIA directive 2011/92/EU. Environmental Impact Assessments according to Annexes I or II of that directive have already been carried out, where applicable, and their compliance shall be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47253772
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89209123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120396
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Other links
Summary sheet
AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II
Data sheet
AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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