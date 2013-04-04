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CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 125,000,000
Transport : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/11/2013 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
4 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/11/2013
20120335
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) of railways and train components.

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) of railways (signalling, rail-integral systems and processes efficiency) and train components (urban, sub/inter-urban, high speed trains). The project's activities focus on improving energy efficiency, reliability, and furthering into eco-design concepts in the development of technologies applied to rail products such as traction, bogies - wheels, axles and axle gears, body shells, rail control and communications, or electrification.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities are expected to be carried out in existing R&D centres that will not change their scope due to the project, and is not subject to Directive 2011/92/EU; an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed. However the Bank's services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47463366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120335
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
CAF TRAIN TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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