HOTEL DUBROVACKA

Summary sheet
Renovation and expansion of hotel 's facilities situated in two locations within the Dubrovnik area.
The project comprises the redevelopment, modernisation and upgrading of a number of tourist accommodation and service units on two sites close to Dubrovnik, Croatia (Mlini and Srebreno).
If located within the EU, most of the proposed investments would fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and none would fall under Annex I. The nature and scale of the investments are such that they would normally be screened out by the Competent Authority. The position of the relevant authority in Croatia will be established at appraisal.
Both Mlini and Srebreno sites have sea frontage with existing hard construction elements within the Mediterranean International Coastal Zone Management Protocol limits. Funding will not be available for any new, hard developments within the boundary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement procedures followed are in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules
The project is in the tourism sector
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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