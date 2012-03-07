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HOTEL DUBROVACKA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 25,000,000
Services : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/01/2014 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports upgrade of Croatia’s touristic infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
16 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/01/2014
20120307
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOTEL DUBROVACKA
The promoter is a privately held joint stock company, a subsidiary of a leading hotel management company in Croatia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Renovation and expansion of hotel 's facilities situated in two locations within the Dubrovnik area.

The project comprises the redevelopment, modernisation and upgrading of a number of tourist accommodation and service units on two sites close to Dubrovnik, Croatia (Mlini and Srebreno).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, most of the proposed investments would fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and none would fall under Annex I. The nature and scale of the investments are such that they would normally be screened out by the Competent Authority. The position of the relevant authority in Croatia will be established at appraisal.

Both Mlini and Srebreno sites have sea frontage with existing hard construction elements within the Mediterranean International Coastal Zone Management Protocol limits. Funding will not be available for any new, hard developments within the boundary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement procedures followed are in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules

Comments

The project is in the tourism sector

Related documents
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Other links
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports upgrade of Croatia’s touristic infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Publication Date
14 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46995946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120307
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Publication Date
16 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78454366
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120307
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Croatia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Other links
Summary sheet
HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Data sheet
HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports upgrade of Croatia’s touristic infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Croatia: EIB supports upgrade of Croatia’s touristic infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA
Related public register
16/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOTEL DUBROVACKA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications