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BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 82,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bangladesh : € 82,000,000
Energy : € 82,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2013 : € 82,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Bangladesh: First loan to support more efficient electricity generation

Summary sheet

Release date
11 October 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2013
20120279
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 82 million
EUR 165 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of converting four natural gas fired open-cycle power units to a combined cycle mode of operation by the addition of heat recovery boilers and steam turbines (two of the four power plants are to be financed by the EIB). The existing generation capacity of the plants is 470 MW which will increase to 705 MW as a result of the conversions.The conversions will also result in efficiency improvements of 75% and a capacity increase of 50%, without any increase in the amount of fuel used. The plants are located in the Rajshashi and Sylhet regions of Bangladesh.

The two project components to be financed by the Bank are eligible under the ALA (Asia and Latin America) general mandate objectives: (a)social and economic infrastructure (energy security, energy infrastructure) and (b) climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project components were located in the EU they would fall under Annex II of the EIA directive leaving it up to the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The project components are not located near or within areas of nature conservation, and no protected flora and fauna will be adversely affected. No project components will entail permanent physical displacement, however for the associated transmission line components there will be temporary displacement of small businesses and impact on land for crops. The requirement for an EIA, and extent of social assessment required, will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts funded by the Bank will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Related press
Bangladesh: First loan to support more efficient electricity generation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
22 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66009845
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120279
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Bangladesh
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Related press
Bangladesh: First loan to support more efficient electricity generation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bangladesh: First loan to support more efficient electricity generation
Other links
Related public register
22/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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