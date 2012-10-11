BANGLADESH POWER ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The project consists of converting four natural gas fired open-cycle power units to a combined cycle mode of operation by the addition of heat recovery boilers and steam turbines (two of the four power plants are to be financed by the EIB). The existing generation capacity of the plants is 470 MW which will increase to 705 MW as a result of the conversions.The conversions will also result in efficiency improvements of 75% and a capacity increase of 50%, without any increase in the amount of fuel used. The plants are located in the Rajshashi and Sylhet regions of Bangladesh.
The two project components to be financed by the Bank are eligible under the ALA (Asia and Latin America) general mandate objectives: (a)social and economic infrastructure (energy security, energy infrastructure) and (b) climate change mitigation and adaptation.
If the project components were located in the EU they would fall under Annex II of the EIA directive leaving it up to the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The project components are not located near or within areas of nature conservation, and no protected flora and fauna will be adversely affected. No project components will entail permanent physical displacement, however for the associated transmission line components there will be temporary displacement of small businesses and impact on land for crops. The requirement for an EIA, and extent of social assessment required, will be assessed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts funded by the Bank will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.