ICL RESEARCH AND TEACHING EXCELLENCE

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Summary sheet
The project entails the construction of the Research and Translation Hub, new academic, research, laboratory and office buildings on the new Imperial West Campus situated in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, as well as renovation of the College’s Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering buildings, located in the London Borough of Kensington & Chelsea. Renovation and expansion of the College’s general laboratory and student accommodation stock are also included in the project.
The objective of the plan is to establish a second campus in London, separate from but not far away from the main university campus. The new campus will house teaching and research facilities for Imperial's Graduate School, state of the art facilities for health and biomedical research, a business accelerator, space for technology partner organisations, student and staff housing, and new local convenience services, including health care and early years’ education services.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment. However the project entails the construction of new buildings and therefore falls under the Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The local competent authority has required an EIA for it.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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