MERSEYTRAVEL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of electrically powered rolling stock for use on Merseytravel's network in Merseyside, Cheshire and West Lancashire in the northwest of England together with associated upgrades to the railway's infrastructure and maintenance depots.
Merseytravel wishes to procure a new fleet which will be in service by the early 2020s. The project will contribute to the continuation, improvement and development of reliable high quality public transport services in Merseyside, Cheshire and West Lancashire and encourage modal shift away from road transport promoting time, vehicle operating cost and safety benefits.
Manufacture of rail rolling stock doesn't fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with EU legislation and the environmental impact of the project will be examined during the project appraisal. The project helps to reduce reliance on private cars and the negative impact of transport on the environment, thus contributing to climate change objectives.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (in this case Directive 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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