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LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2013 : € 11,785,000
16/12/2013 : € 18,215,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2013
20120226
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LISI LINK SOLUTIONS RDI
LISI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 61 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments for automotive, aerospace and medical components.

The project covers a number of R&D projects performed in the promoter’s existing R&D centres and manufacturing units. Both the aerospace and automotive industries require lighter and stronger components that enable lower fuel consumption and improved safety, while the medical industry requires new processes, new materials and new design. The research and technological development of evolved fastening systems adapted to the new materials requirements, such as carbon fiber and composites, addresses this industrial need. The research also addresses the challenge that specialty steel products require specific production processes within an increasingly restrictive legal environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers a number of R&D projects in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities in France, and downstream investments in existing manufacturing locations, without changing their currently authorised scope. If the investment also includes capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2001/92/EC, it will be reviewed during the project appraisal, along with any other environmental issues.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47078673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120226
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77033958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120226
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
LISI LINK SOLUTIONS RDI
Data sheet
LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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