LISI (LINK SOLUTIONS FOR INDUSTRY) RDI

Summary sheet
Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments for automotive, aerospace and medical components.
The project covers a number of R&D projects performed in the promoter’s existing R&D centres and manufacturing units. Both the aerospace and automotive industries require lighter and stronger components that enable lower fuel consumption and improved safety, while the medical industry requires new processes, new materials and new design. The research and technological development of evolved fastening systems adapted to the new materials requirements, such as carbon fiber and composites, addresses this industrial need. The research also addresses the challenge that specialty steel products require specific production processes within an increasingly restrictive legal environment.
The project covers a number of R&D projects in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities in France, and downstream investments in existing manufacturing locations, without changing their currently authorised scope. If the investment also includes capital expenditures that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2001/92/EC, it will be reviewed during the project appraisal, along with any other environmental issues.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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