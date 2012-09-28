SUSTAINABLE TOURISM & EE GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
TURKIYE SINAI KALKINMA BANKASI AS
The proposed facility will be dedicated to promote sustainable tourism and energy efficiency projects in Turkey. Within this scope, the loan would finance investments in renovation of tourism facilities and energy efficiency as well as other investments aimed at rationalisation of use of natural resources and mitigating the adverse environmental effects of tourism. The loan is envisaged to help prevent the excess hotel-bed capacity building risk and the related environmental risks in Turkey, especially in those regions depending on tourism as the main economic activity.
Improving access to term finance at favourable conditions for the financing of small/medium sized projects in the Turkish tourism sector.
The intermediary shall ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national environment law and the applicable principles of EU law.
The intermediary will be required to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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