PG VI TUNISIE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Tunisian financial institutions
This new credit line is intended to continue providing, through selected financial intermediaries, long-term finance for new investments and for the extension, modernisation or rehabilitation of projects carried out by private Tunisian companies operating in all industrial and services sectors. This EIB lending operation under the ENP MED 2007-2013 mandate is aimed at helping Tunisia by providing support for the Banking sector during the current period of democratic transition in the form of a credit line dedicated to private sector development, with a particular emphasis on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The objective of this global loan is to foster a more diversified market economy and promote the emergence and development of Tunisian SMEs in order to contribute to the recovery of the Tunisian economy and the fight against unemployment.
No specific environmental impact has been identified at this stage. However, the financial intermediaries of the proposed global loan will be informed of the Bank's environmental requirements and will be asked to complete environmental summary sheets. Tunisian environmental legislation is comparable in many respects to existing Directives in the European Union. Under this legislation, the promoter is obliged to carry out a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for all major projects in close coordination with the local authorities and the Agence Nationale de Protection de l'Environnement (ANPE) [the national environmental protection agency]. Where applicable, the ANPE's approval will be requested.
The Bank will require the institutions to ensure that all the procurement procedures applied by the final beneficiaries for the EIB-financed sub-projects comply with the EIB's Procurement Guide.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.