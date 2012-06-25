UNIVERSITY PREMISES HELSINKI

CO2 Emissions and Energy Efficiency of BuildingsAccording to the Government’s Decision in Principle (Policy Objective) from 2015 onwards all the new public buildings will be so called passive houses, i.e. buildings that need extremely little of separate heating or cooling. EU energy directive (2006/32/EU) sets the energy savings target for Finland at 8% for the period 2008-2016.BREEAMThe University aims to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating “C” and a BREEAM or LEED rating classification for the Chemicum-building refurbishment. The target is to reach an overall consumption of 190kWh/m² compared to the current overall 425 kWh/m² consumption.Huslab City PlanIn respect to the Meilahti Campus (Huslab-site), a revised land use plan has been approved on the 4th December 2008 by the local authority, Helsinki City Planning Board. Various environmental assessments were carried out. However, according to the decision 2008:11849, no EIA is required. Historical Buildings “Listing” is the formal mechanism by which certain buildings are identified as being of particular historic or architectural interest. In order to carry out renovation and other works in listed buildings, the owner needs to obtain a special authorisation (poikkeuslupa) from the National Board of Antiquities (Museovirasto) and from the City Planning and Real Estate Service (Kaupunginsuunnitteluvirasto) in addition to normal planning permissions.