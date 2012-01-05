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SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 14,000,000
Industry : € 14,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2013 : € 14,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
3 August 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2013
20120105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)
SAF-HOLLAND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 14 million
EUR 44 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns (i) the promoter’s European RDI activities over the period 2012-2015, and (ii) the construction and equipment of an engineering centre in Bessenbach (Germany).

The promoter’s R&D efforts address the ecological and safety requirements for trucks and trailer systems. Here it faces contradictory requirements, like reducing the weight of the component but at the same time enable them to increase the truck and trailer’s load capacity and safety. The R&D-efforts will reinforce the promoter’s technological competences and leadership.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project part concerning the investments in research and development are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose; the construction of an engineering centre included in the project is expected to be located in an existing industrial area. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. It will however be verified during the project due diligence.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)
Publication Date
15 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64128205
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120105
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)
Data sheet
SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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