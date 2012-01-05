SAF INNOVATIVE TRAILER SYSTEMS (RSFF)

Summary sheet
The project concerns (i) the promoter’s European RDI activities over the period 2012-2015, and (ii) the construction and equipment of an engineering centre in Bessenbach (Germany).
The promoter’s R&D efforts address the ecological and safety requirements for trucks and trailer systems. Here it faces contradictory requirements, like reducing the weight of the component but at the same time enable them to increase the truck and trailer’s load capacity and safety. The R&D-efforts will reinforce the promoter’s technological competences and leadership.
The project part concerning the investments in research and development are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose; the construction of an engineering centre included in the project is expected to be located in an existing industrial area. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. It will however be verified during the project due diligence.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
The project may be financed under the Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF), which is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.