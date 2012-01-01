PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of an in-river container terminal to handle post panamax ships.
The project to enhance the capability of this category A TEN-T port will support maritime and inland transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. A full EIA has been undertaken for the project, including environmental impact studies (EIS) and a public inquiry. The EIS non technical summary (NTS) has been provided to the Bank. The consent for port development, the Harbour Revision Order, was issued in May 2007. The Bank will review the EIA process, compliance with the SEA directive, biodiversity assessment requirements, residual impacts of the project, as well as environmental mitigation and monitoring during appraisal.
Mersey Docks and Harbour Company is a contracting entity falling under the scope of the Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procurement procedures and status for the various project components will be checked during appraisal.
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