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PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 185,002,466.7
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 185,002,466.7
Transport : € 185,002,466.7
Signature date(s)
21/12/2012 : € 185,002,466.7
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL

Summary sheet

Release date
11 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2012
20120101
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
The project promoter will be Peel Ports Ltd, the parent company of the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company, which owns and operates the dock facilities of the Port of Liverpool. Peel Ports, is the UK’s second largest ports group.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million (GBP 150 million)
EUR 365 million (GBP 305 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of an in-river container terminal to handle post panamax ships.

The project to enhance the capability of this category A TEN-T port will support maritime and inland transport as an alternative to other modes and will thus contribute to transport sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. A full EIA has been undertaken for the project, including environmental impact studies (EIS) and a public inquiry. The EIS non technical summary (NTS) has been provided to the Bank. The consent for port development, the Harbour Revision Order, was issued in May 2007. The Bank will review the EIA process, compliance with the SEA directive, biodiversity assessment requirements, residual impacts of the project, as well as environmental mitigation and monitoring during appraisal.

Mersey Docks and Harbour Company is a contracting entity falling under the scope of the Directive 2004/17/EC of 31 March 2004. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Procurement procedures and status for the various project components will be checked during appraisal.

Related documents
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Other links
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Publication Date
24 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66571778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120101
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
161193656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120101
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Other links
Summary sheet
PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Data sheet
PORT OF LIVERPOOL RIVER TERMINAL
Related publications
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications