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PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/09/2012 : € 100,000,000
24/02/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2012
20120047
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Pirkanmaa Hospital District
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Refurbishment and construction of facilities for the Pirkanmaa Hospital District including improvements in health care and teaching facilities, as well as energy efficiency improvements, of the old premises of the Tampere University Hospital.

The project regards the refurbishment and extension of the Tampere University Hospital, which will lead to a better response to the health care needs of the area through improvement and rationalisation of the services delivery. Moreover, the project includes energy efficiency improvements of the refurbished premises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. Due to the fact that healthcare is an element of social cohesion, the project will have positive social benefits in this respect.

The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.

Related documents
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Publication Date
9 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65161958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120047
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151855681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120047
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Other links
Summary sheet
PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE
Data sheet
PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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