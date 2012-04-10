PIRKANMAA HEALTH CARE

Summary sheet
Refurbishment and construction of facilities for the Pirkanmaa Hospital District including improvements in health care and teaching facilities, as well as energy efficiency improvements, of the old premises of the Tampere University Hospital.
The project regards the refurbishment and extension of the Tampere University Hospital, which will lead to a better response to the health care needs of the area through improvement and rationalisation of the services delivery. Moreover, the project includes energy efficiency improvements of the refurbished premises.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the projects may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. Due to the fact that healthcare is an element of social cohesion, the project will have positive social benefits in this respect.
The Promoter is required to respect national and EU legislation applicable to public authorities’ procurement and the Bank requires that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the projects have been, or will be, tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The procurement practices for the investment project will be examined during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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