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PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2014 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Petro-chemistry Integrated Project
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT - Petrokimya Entegre Proje
Related public register
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2012
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/04/2014
20120012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Capacity expansion and modernisation of the existing mid-sized ethylene plant in Aliaga (near Izmir).

The project will increase the efficiency of the existing plant and reduce operating cost, thus adding local value to the diversification of Turkey’s industrial base while reducing import dependency. The project should help to keep prices down on ethylene-derived products. This in turn should support the domestic supply to local downstream industrial activities. Local employment will further be safeguarded and indirect employment created. Employment will further be created during the two-year implementation period.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An equivalent project in the EU would fall under Annex II of EU Directive 2011/92. An Environmental Impact Study (EIS) has been prepared, public consultations have been held and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been approved by the competent authority. The plant additions comply with best available technology (BAT) standards. Additional environmental load is limited and partly reversed into a net gain, such as e.g. for NOx, due to the partial burner replacement with low NOx burners. The non-technical summary (NTS) and the EIS have been disclosed according to national law. An English translation of the NTS and the project relevant parts of the original Turkish EIS document are available on the EIB website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Petro-chemistry Integrated Project
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT - Petrokimya Entegre Proje
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
45505731
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120012
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Petro-chemistry Integrated Project
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221933
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120012
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT - Petrokimya Entegre Proje
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219891
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120012
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Publication Date
17 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69147671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120012
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - Petro-chemistry Integrated Project
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT - Petrokimya Entegre Proje
Related public register
17/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT
Data sheet
PETKIM ETHYLENE PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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