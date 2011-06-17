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ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 210,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 210,000,000
Education : € 210,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2013 : € 50,000,000
20/06/2016 : € 60,000,000
2/12/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m for Belgian French-speaking schools thanks to a EUR 300m loan from the European Investment Bank

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2013
20110617
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE DE BELGIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 210 million
EUR 645 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement du plan d'investissement de la Communauté Française de Belgique pour la construction de batiments scolaires en Wallonie et Bruxelles

The project concerns the design, construction, extension and renovation of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, in the “Communauté Française de Belgique”.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes new buildings, extensions and renovation of existing pre-primary, primary and secondary schools. The Directive 2011/92/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be examined during the appraisal. A number of the sub-projects are situated in the Communes with high youth unemployment rate and with a high frequency of immigration. The project contributes to the improvement of education provision in those Communes and has thus a strong positive social impact.

The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the Community directives on procurement (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC amended by Regulation 1874/2004). The procedures will be analysed during the appraisal.

Comments

Le financement de la BEI sera intermédié par une ou plusieurs banques partenaires.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m for Belgian French-speaking schools thanks to a EUR 300m loan from the European Investment Bank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
46453429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110617
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125183905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20110617
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Other links
Summary sheet
ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Data sheet
ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m for Belgian French-speaking schools thanks to a EUR 300m loan from the European Investment Bank

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EUR 600m for Belgian French-speaking schools thanks to a EUR 300m loan from the European Investment Bank
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ECOLES WALLONIE BRUXELLES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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