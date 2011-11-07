LANDI RENZO ECOMOBILITY RSFF

Summary sheet
Italian manufacturer of low emission power-train systems
The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities aimed at developing low-emission power-train systems for the automotive industry and particularly: i) hybrid power-train and electric motor wheels and ii) dual fuel systems.
The project will strengthen the know-how in the field of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and LPG- (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) based fuel systems and components. It will also contribute to the potential reduction of vehicles carbon dioxide emissions.
The project consists of investments in Research, Development and Innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised, for which and EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2000/35/EC. The project comprises also, partly, a new research facility including new test benches for car vehicles. This sub-project is likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank’s services will verify all the environmental details and the decision of the competent authorities during the due diligence.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the appraisal.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.