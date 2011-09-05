Greater Anatolia SME Loan Extension

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Four Turkish banks will be selected by EIB in coordination with the Turkish Treasury and the European Commission as intermediaries for the facility.
Loans for SMEs, provided in cooperation with EIF.
To enhance Turkey’s economy through the provision of long-term financing for small/medium scale projects undertaken by small and medium sized enterprises.
The financial intermediaries shall ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national environment law and the applicable principles of EU law.
Procurement under these loans will have to follow EIB procurement guidelines and national procurement legislation as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.