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KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2019 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2019
20110036
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL
LUOSSAVAARA-KIIRUNAVAARA AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 238 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Following the expansion of the mine exploitation by LKAB, in the two towns Kiruna and Malmberget a process of urban transformation takes place to replace buildings and facilities which are lost. The project comprises sub-projects to be implemented during 2016-2021 in the fields of municipal infrastructure, cultural heritage, housing and spaces for businesses/commercial activities.

The investment programme shall lay the basis for a long-term sustainable urban development of the city affected by the expansion of the mining activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The selected sub-projects will be based on a comprehensive urban development plan for the towns. Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal:Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL
Publication Date
10 Dec 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67724616
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20110036
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL
Other links
Summary sheet
KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL
Data sheet
KIRUNA MALMBERGET URBAN RENEWAL

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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