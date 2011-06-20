Orange Slovensko Telecom

Summary sheet
Orange Slovensko, a.s.
The project concerns the commissioning of future proof equipment for mobile 2G/GSM and 3G/UMTS telecom networks from 2011 to 2013 in Slovakia. The new equipment will enable high speed wireless broadband services (up to 42 Mbit/s with HSPA+), general capacity upgrades of the transmission network and replacement of outdated equipment by latest technology in order to prepare the launch of 4G/LTE data services.
The network expansion will enable the provision of high speed mobile broadband services to a wider extent in Slovakia. Accordingly, the project is in line with the EU 2020 Strategy to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through the further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced mobile and broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband access for all European citizens by 2013. Also, the project will be located in a convergence region and is therefore eligible under article 309 points a) convergence (strictu sensu) as well as c), Knowledge Economy (Innovation).
Investments in mobile telecommunication projects (including investments in base stations, transmission systems and IT systems) do not fall under the EIA Directives. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects. The visual impact of base station towers can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation are still under study at an international level.
Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives).
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector. The promoter is, therefore, not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The effectively used procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
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