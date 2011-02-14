Austria High Speed 3G & LTE

Summary sheet
Telekom Austria Group
The project consists of the upgrade of High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) and roll-out of Long Term Evolution (LTE) mobile broadband telecommunication network in Austria.
The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced mobile and broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband access for all European citizens by 2013.
Investments in mobile telecommunication projects do not fall under the EIA Directive. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers. Other impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector. Therefore the promoter is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The effectively used procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.
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