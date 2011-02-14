Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AUSTRIA HIGH SPEED 3G & LTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2012 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2012
20100646
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Austria High Speed 3G & LTE

Telekom Austria Group

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Up to EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the upgrade of High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) and roll-out of Long Term Evolution (LTE) mobile broadband telecommunication network in Austria.

The project contributes to the “Digital Agenda for Europe” flagship initiative through further development and expansion of the mobile telecommunications infrastructure, a key platform for the provision of advanced mobile and broadband services, and to reaching the target of broadband access for all European citizens by 2013.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in mobile telecommunication projects do not fall under the EIA Directive. Mobile telecommunication systems have limited environmental effects, apart from the visual impact of base station towers. Other impacts can be mitigated by appropriate construction and operation measures. Environmental details will be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector. Therefore the promoter is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. The effectively used procurement procedures will be assessed during appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications