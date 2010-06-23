Software AG RDI

Summary sheet
Software AG
The project concerns Software AG’s RDI activities in the areas of software infrastructure and integration as well as business process analysis and automation.
The project is supposed to assist in the further innovation of Software AG's product portfolio. The main target is to remain the market leader in business process excellence and to develop additional key products/market differentiators.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the EU Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and are therefore not subject to mandatory Environmental Impact Assessments. As the proposed investments will take place mainly inside buildings already being used for similar activities, and concern to a large extent software research/development, no particular negative impact on the environment is expected. Full environmental details will nevertheless be assessed during appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna ( Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives ) if required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. R&D is an atypical case in which the opening of procurement of goods/services might be very limited for reasons of prototyping or exclusivity concerns. Nevertheless, specialised equipment and services should be procured following international enquiries among the most qualified contractors and suppliers. This procedure will be checked during appraisal.
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