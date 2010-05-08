European Energy Efficiency Fund

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
European Commission and the Bank will be core investors of the Fund.
Fund targeting sustainable energy projects promoted by public authorities in the EU.
A dedicated financial instrument promoted by the European Commission and the Bank in order to support energy efficiency projects and renewable energy sources, particularly at urban and regional level.
This operation intends to bring about environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small. In principle, none of the investments shall have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance, including sites protected under the “Habitats” and “Birds” Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC respectively) and the associated Natura 2000 network. The Fund Manager will be assessed for its capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that contracts for the implementation of individual schemes have been tendered in accordance with the relevant EU legislation, including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.