FIRST SOLAR KAPAZITATSERWEITERUNG BB

Summary sheet
First Solar GmbH
The project concerns an extension of the promoter’s existing modules manufacturing plant at Frankfurt/Oder (Brandenburg) by four additional production lines, thereby doubling the existing production capacity and bringing it to 446 MWp.
The project contributes to bringing the cost of PV down and to the development of renewable energies in the EU and indirectly to the EU’s policy objectives on climate change and renewable energy. Moreover, the project will be carried out in a convergence region stricto sensu.
Production of solar modules is not listed in EIA directive 97/11 and the project will be carried out in the already authorized existing industrial areas. Given the characteristics of the project, it is unlikely that the competent authority requires an EIA. However, the environmental related issues will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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