Soterramientos Ferroviarios Valencia

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Red de Transporte y Puertos de la Generalitat Valeciana (EGTP).
The project consists of putting underground three stretches of the existing surface railway lines (Metrovalencia lines 1 and 3) in three densely populated areas (Alboraia, Benimàmet, Burjassot) of the Valencia metropolitan area.
The aim of the project is to improve safety, reliability and level of service of the metro lines concerned, contributing to an enhancement of urban mobility and road safety by freeing the new spaces created at the surface for integrated urban development, thus contributing to improve the quality of life of the residents.
As a public enterprise of a Member State, GTP is obliged to follow the relevant EU legislation regarding the environmental impact of projects (namely SEA, EIA and Habitat/Natura 2000 Directives) and accordingly the Promoter will be required to implement all the project components in compliance with the relevant legislation.
The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU regulations, in particular EU procurement Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC). Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for components above thresholds.
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