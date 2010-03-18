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BOA REGIONAL FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2011 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB reinforces financial sector in West Africa with EUR 10 million loan to Bank of Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/05/2011
20100318
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOA Regional Facility

The BANK OF AFRICA Group, which opened its first establishment in 1982, operates commercial banks in 12 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 10 million.
Estimated Project cost of EUR 44 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The aim of the project is to expand BOA's banking network in West Africa.

The project is consistent with the objectives of the Cotonou Agreement insofar as it (i) promotes regional integration in the financial sector thanks to the backing of an international banking group, (ii) supports the development of the banking sector, and (iii) offers businesses and households a better range of financial products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

BOA has introduced procedures that apply to all lending operations involving major infrastructure and environmentally sensitive projects. It notifies potential customers that projects must comply with the environmental, health and safety requirements of the host country and includes appropriate environmental clauses in the loan contracts to ensure compliance.

BOA will ensure that the equipment, works and services to be financed under this operation are procured at the most advantageous prices with a guarantee of quality and efficiency.

Other links
Related press
EIB reinforces financial sector in West Africa with EUR 10 million loan to Bank of Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB reinforces financial sector in West Africa with EUR 10 million loan to Bank of Africa
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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