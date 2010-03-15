PROGRAMME NATIONAL ASSAINISSEMENT PNA

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Office National de l'Eau Potable (ONEP)
The project consists of the construction, refurbishment and extension of sanitation infrastructure in 29 urban centres in the Kingdom of Morocco. It forms part of the National Sanitation Programme approved by the Moroccan Government in 2005.
The aim of the programme is to contribute to improving the wastewater collection and treatment rates of small and medium-sized municipalities in line with the objectives of the National Sanitation Programme, i.e. an 80% rate of connection to the sanitation network in urban areas and a 60% wastewater treatment rate by 2020.
The programme will be subject to a strategic environmental and social study. Environmental impact assessments will also be conducted for each sub-project. These will be submitted to regional environmental committees for approval.
The contracts for the project's sub-components will be awarded according to the procedures of ONEP and Agence Française de Développement (AFD). These procedures take account of the EU procurement directive. The publication of the projects in the OJEU is accepted by all the project partners.
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