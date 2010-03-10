BETTER PLACE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SERVICE

Summary sheet
Better Place
Financing of electric vehicle infrastructure and service scheme and associated R&D costs in Denmark and Israel.
Protection of Environment and Sustainable Communitites, Knowledge Economy and Support of EU External policies in the Neighbourhood/Partnership Countries.
The project concerns investments in R&D expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and therefore would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. It also includes the roll-out of a demonstration infrastructure network for recharging and swapping of batteries for the Electric Vehicle, for which the Bank’s services will review during the appraisal any environmental issue, including the possible need for an EIA, as well as any construction permit or authorization required by the competent authorities. Due attention will be given to the social aspects of the project.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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