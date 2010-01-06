Ecoenterprises Fund II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
EcoEnterprises Capital Partners
An investment fund targeting SMEs that generate conservation benefits through the sustainable use of biodiversity in Central and South America. The fund manager plans to complete between 10 to 15 investments.
The fund aims to make a commercial return whilst contributing to generate a positive impact on biodiversity.
The investment criteria as well as details of the Fund’s environmental and social due diligence procedures will be reviewed and checked for consistency and compliance with EIB environmental and social principles and standards. In addition, the environmental and social risk management capacity of the fund manager will be assessed during appraisal. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will include appropriate obligations on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with national law and EIB environmental and social requirements.
The Fund’s investment guidelines will be required to ensure that appropriate procurement procedures are followed. Details of the Fund’s procurement due diligence procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.