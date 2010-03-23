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MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Energy : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2010 : € 20,000,000
18/10/2010 : € 20,000,000
18/10/2010 : € 80,000,000
15/12/2010 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Aménagement d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Parc éolien La Salesse
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - JMB Solar - CS Estarac
Related press
France: EUR 700 million subsidised loan facility for renewable energy in Midi-Pyrénées Region

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/10/2010
20100040
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Midi-Pyrénées Energies Renouvelables

Promoter : Région Midi-Pyrénées
Borrower : Acceptable banks to be selected by the promoter

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million.
EUR 700 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance renewable energy projects, including mainly photovoltaics and wind energy and anaerobic digestion with organic waste; as well as most likely energy efficiency in the Midi-Pyrénées region.

Energy
Protection of Environment and Sustainable Communities

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate and reduce energy consumption. The individual schemes are likely to be small and would be expected to have limited environmental impacts. Due to their technical characteristics, the schemes to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of financial intermediaries to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

The Bank will review the systems and procedures applied by the scheme promoters during appraisal, including compliance with relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC, and publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Aménagement d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Parc éolien La Salesse
08/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - JMB Solar - CS Estarac
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 700 million subsidised loan facility for renewable energy in Midi-Pyrénées Region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Aménagement d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque
Publication Date
23 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65386804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100040
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Parc éolien La Salesse
Publication Date
23 Mar 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65387701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100040
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - JMB Solar - CS Estarac
Publication Date
8 Jun 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66877095
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20100040
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Aménagement d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Parc éolien La Salesse
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - JMB Solar - CS Estarac
Other links
Summary sheet
Midi-Pyrénées Energies Renouvelables
Data sheet
MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related press
France: EUR 700 million subsidised loan facility for renewable energy in Midi-Pyrénées Region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 700 million subsidised loan facility for renewable energy in Midi-Pyrénées Region
Other links
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Aménagement d’une centrale solaire photovoltaïque
Related public register
23/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Parc éolien La Salesse
Related public register
08/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MIDI-PYRENEES ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - JMB Solar - CS Estarac

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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