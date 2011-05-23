Summary sheet
Industria de Turbo Propulsores, S.A. (ITP)
The Project consists of the RDI activities for the development of the low pressure turbine for a new generation of double aisle aircraft. The project also comprises all ITP’s investments related to the RDI undertakings, such as activities related to product implementation, integration activities, testing and tooling. The project activities are located in Spain.
The project activities fall within the scope of the FP7 priority thematic area of “Aeronautics and air transport – The greening of air transport, reduction of emissions, including greenhouse gases and noise disturbances (incorporating work on structures and new aircraft designs)” and “Improving cost efficiency (reduction of costs associated with product development, focusing on increased use of automation and simulation)”. The RDI investments included in the project are expected to generate knowledge in the area new aircraft engines, a highly R&D-intensive activity.
The project activities will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised. An EIA is therefore not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project is expected to contribute and have a positive impact on emissions reduction and noise. To be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.
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