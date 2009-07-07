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NC-LIGNE DE CREDIT ENVIRONNEMENTALE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
New Caledonia : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/07/2010 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 10 million Environnementale II credit line launched in New Caledonia

Summary sheet

Release date
12 March 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2010
20090707
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
New Caledonia - Environmental Credit Line II
  • Banque Calédonienne d’Investissement (BCI)
  • Société Générale Calédonienne de Banque (SGCB)
  • BNP Paribas Nouvelle-Calédonie
  • Groupe Caisse d’Epargne (GCE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 10 million. for the four banks.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for BCI, SGCB, BNP Paribas N-C and GCE for financing projects in the environmental, renewable energy (hydropower, solar energy, wave energy, etc.) and waste management sectors in New Caledonia.

This credit line will enable long-term resources to be provided for projects in the above-mentioned sectors. It is fully consistent with the EIB’s renewable energy financing objectives and the Commission’s strategy for the Pacific Islands, which is based on a “blue-green” central theme focusing on the environment and renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The intermediary banks undertake to propose to the EIB a list of environmental projects that are likely to be suitable for financing through this loan from the Bank. The banks will submit to the EIB the requisite environmental approvals, which may be based on estimates of the project's environmental impact. The EIB reserves the right to request additional analyses to ensure that the projects financed comply with the Bank's environmental guidelines.

The intermediary banks will ensure that the procurement procedures comply with the EIB's guidelines and the European Union regulations applicable in New Caledonia.

Other links
Related press
EUR 10 million Environnementale II credit line launched in New Caledonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 10 million Environnementale II credit line launched in New Caledonia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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