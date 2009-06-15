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EOLICAS DE PORTUGAL SFF II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 260,000,000
Energy : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2011 : € 100,000,000
20/12/2011 : € 160,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Serra de Chavaes - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sendim - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lourinha - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Testos II - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fonte da Mesa - PT

Summary sheet

Release date
7 September 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2011
20090615
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eólicas de Portugal SFF II

ENEOP2 - Exploração de Parques Eólicos S.A.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 260 million.
Around EUR 520 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and operation of 14 wind farms in Portugal with a total capacity of 354 MW.

The development of renewable energy resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Thus, the project sub-schemes are subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or defined criteria set by the competent authorities. The Bank will review the EIAs, permits and environmental management processes during appraisal, including mitigating/compensation measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Natura 2000).

The promoter is not subject to EU Procurement Directives. The Bank will however verify during appraisal that suitable procurement procedures are being applied by the promoter.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Serra de Chavaes - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Sendim - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Lourinha - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Testos II - PT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Fonte da Mesa - PT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications