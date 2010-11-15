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SOUTH POLAND CHP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 68,104,426.8
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 68,104,426.8
Energy : € 68,104,426.8
Signature date(s)
24/10/2011 : € 68,104,426.8
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports efficiency increase and clean electricity generation

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2011
20090549
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Tauron - South Poland CHP

Południowy Koncern Energetyczny SA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to PLN 300 million (EUR 75.8 million)
Estimated to amount to PLN 619.9 million (EUR 155.95 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction and commissioning of a state-of-the-art high-efficiency hard coal-fired cogeneration (CHP) unit and associated infrastructure, which will replace an existing old and inefficient unit of the Bielsko-Biała cogeneration plant.

The project will contribute to meeting heat and electricity demand at a competitive cost using a domestic source of coal. Modern state-of-the-art technology with high energy conversion efficiency will minimise the negative environmental impacts of the project. The use of coal from national reserves should contribute to increase security of energy supply , both in terms of available volumes, due to lower import dependency, and in terms of prices, due to lower volatility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its capacity, the project is subject to the Annex 1 of the EIA Directive and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The EIA has been finalised and the related public consultation process completed. The results of the analysis carried out under the EIA show that the plant, which will be built within the boundaries of an existing facility, is not expected to change the visual quality of the landscape or to have a negative impact on any site of nature conservation.

Due to its higher efficiency the project will significantly contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions when compared to the existing plant it will replace. The project is expected to achieve prime energy savings of approximately 25% and thus is classified as a high efficiency co-generation plant under the CHP Directive. The project complies with, and surpasses, the atmospheric emission limits defined by the Large Combustion Plant (LCP) Directive 2001/80/EC.

The promoter is a public undertaking and follows public procurement procedures in compliance with the Directive 2004/17/EC and with the Polish Public Procurement Act. The promoter’s approach for the procurement of works, goods and services will be further evaluated during the appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PL
Related press
Poland: EIB supports efficiency increase and clean electricity generation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports efficiency increase and clean electricity generation
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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