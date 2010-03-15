CE ELECTRIC UK EL DISTRIBUTION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
CE Electric UK
The project consists of a 3-year investment programme (2010-2012) aimed at renovating and reinforcing the electricity distribution network in north-eastern England. The project comprises a large number - several thousands - of electricity distribution schemes dispersed throughout the area encompassing North East of England, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
The main purpose of the project is to cater for a moderate load growth and to maintain the network to a high standard of safety and reliability.
Some project schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to decide whether an EIA would be required in line with the screening criteria specified in the directive. Many project schemes are expected to be MV and LV and will not require EIAs.
The impacts that can be typically expected for the project schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The EIA screening criteria applied by the national competent authority in the UK and the provisions for biodiversity assessment of projects will be investigated during appraisal.
CE’s procurement procedures are governed by the EU Directive 2004/17/EC. Under the terms of this Directive, CE advertises in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU) service, supply and works purchases with values in excess of the thresholds specified in the Directive and solicits competitive tenders for these purchases. For standard competitive tendering, the promoter subscribes to the Utilities Vendor Database run by Achilles Information Ltd, which is used as the principal source of information in the vendor selection process. Notice of the qualification system with call for competition is published periodically in OJEU by Achilles on behalf of the CE. The procurement procedures are acceptable to the Bank.
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