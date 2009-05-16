Muuga Harbour Intermodal Facilities

Summary sheet
The project is a second phase of development of the Eastern Extension of Muuga Harbour, consisting of the extension of the port hinterland area. Project works will include reclamation of about 43 ha of new hinterland area, provision of utilities networks, and construction of an about 2 km long access road.
The additional hinterland area will be used for building a railway marshalling yard for the loading/unloading of containers and a road connection between the industrial park (free-zone) area and the container terminal area (these works are not part of the EIB-financed project). It will also host additional general use/storage areas and/or loading/waiting areas for truck transportation.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive and has been the subject of a full EIA, with environmental authorization granted on 2 June 2006. EIAs, biodiversity assessment requirements and environmental monitoring plan will be checked during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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