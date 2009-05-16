Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MUUGA HARBOUR INTERMODAL FACILITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 11,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 11,500,000
Transport : € 11,500,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2009 : € 11,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ET

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2009
20090516
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Muuga Harbour Intermodal Facilities
AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 11.5 million.
Up to EUR 23.3 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is a second phase of development of the Eastern Extension of Muuga Harbour, consisting of the extension of the port hinterland area. Project works will include reclamation of about 43 ha of new hinterland area, provision of utilities networks, and construction of an about 2 km long access road.

The additional hinterland area will be used for building a railway marshalling yard for the loading/unloading of containers and a road connection between the industrial park (free-zone) area and the container terminal area (these works are not part of the EIB-financed project). It will also host additional general use/storage areas and/or loading/waiting areas for truck transportation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive and has been the subject of a full EIA, with environmental authorization granted on 2 June 2006. EIAs, biodiversity assessment requirements and environmental monitoring plan will be checked during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) - - ET

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications