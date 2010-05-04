Poznan Municipal Infrastructure III

Summary sheet
The City of Poznan
The project consists of 14 schemes, of which 6 major urban road schemes (reconstruction and extension of inner city roads and inner-city bypass, partly in connection to Euro 2012), 3 tram schemes (including light railway extension) and 5 hospital schemes already included in the Poznań City development Plan 2005-2010. The Project is a consequence of long-term investment plans (fast tram – since the 1970s) of the City and its goal to increase its attractiveness to business (better connection to Airport).
The selected schemes are part of the City’s Development Plan and are expected to contribute to the development strategy of the City of Poznań, improving accessibility through an increase in the road capacity and the reduction of congestion, improving the quality of life.
Poland, as a member State, has to comply with the relevant EU Directives concerning the environment. The Bank will require compliance with the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, for every single scheme included in the project. This aspect will be further checked during appraisal, together with the question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (approval expected during 2010) will be further examined during appraisal.
Compliance with the EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be required by the bank.
EU Directives (2004/18/EC and 2004/17/EC) on procurement have been transposed into national Polish legislation. Tenders shall be organised in compliance with EU requirements, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal for projects above thresholds. Application of EU procedures by the Polish authorities for the tender of services, supplies and civil works will be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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