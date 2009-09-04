Toul CCGT Power Plant

Summary sheet
The project comprises the construction and operation of a 420 MWe Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant of high efficiency in Toul (east of France) on a brown field site within the boundaries of the “Pôle industriel Toul Europe”. The investment includes the deployment of a 28 km underground pipeline connection to the national gas system and a 225 kV electricity connection to an adjoining substation.
The project will result in efficient electricity generation with lower environmental impact than any other type of conventional thermal power stations. It will contribute to increase energy security and differentiate power generation sources at national and European level, to enhance market competition (the promoter is a new entrant in the power generation sector) and to meet growing demand.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to the Annex 1 of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The EIA is finalised, approved and a construction permit has been granted by the competent authority. The details of the EIA, results of public consultation and proposed mitigation measures, compliance with the Large Combustion Plant and IPPC Directives and relevant Best Available Techniques will be reviewed during appraisal.
It appears that the project is not subject to public procurement procedures. Nevertheless, the promoter operates a competitive system of tendering and bid evaluation. During the appraisal, the Bank will verify the promoter’s procurement procedures to ensure that the project benefits from market-based competition between potential subcontractors.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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