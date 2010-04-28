A2A Reti Elettriche e Gas

Summary sheet
The Promoter is a public-private multi-utility which operates in the electricity, gas, district heating, solid waste and water sectors in the North of Italy.
The proposed project includes the Promoter’s 2010-2014 investment plan in the extension and upgrading of its gas and electricity distribution networks in Milan and Brescia.
The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth and changes in load concentrations to connect new system users and to comply with the service quality standards set by the regulator.
By their technical characteristics some of the individual programmed schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EC and its amendments and it will be up to the competent authority to decide whether an EIA is required or not. The schemes are located in urban or industrial areas, mostly in new commercial and industrial zones, and are hence unlikely to impact nature conservation sites.
The promoter confirmed that the investments under the programme are subject to the public procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sector. As such, advertisements in the Official Journal of the EU are required as specified by the directive.
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