Autostrade del Nord-Ovest

Summary sheet
The project aims at implementing safety and environmental upgrading investments, including safety barriers and safety measures for tunnels, as well as noise barriers on several sections of five motorways (Autostrada Torino-Alessandria-Piacenza, Autostrade Valdostane, Autostrada Torino Ivrea Valle d’Aosta, Autostrada dei Fiori, Autostrada Ligure Toscana) located in north-western Italy and totalling 656 km. All motorways, except for some 35 km section, are part of the TEN-T network.
The project aims at improving road safety and at protecting communities against traffic noise in a large part of the motorway network in north-western Italy. It is therefore eligible for financing under Art. 267, point c) of the EC Treaty and for supporting road safety and sustainable transport solutions in line with European policy objectives.
Compliance of the project (or sections of it) with EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and compliance with EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be verified during appraisal. The upgrading investments are not part of a plan or programme as defined in the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC and consequently the SEA Directive is not applicable.
The project's compliance with applicable EU legislation will be checked, with respect in particular to the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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