RECORDATI GROUP R&D

Summary sheet
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (Recordati), an Italian pharmaceutical company, and its controlled companies.
The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) related to the development of new drug entities within the cardiovascular and urogenital therapeutic areas, as well as the the development of new drugs for the treatment of rare diseases.
Further development of Recordati portfolio of pharmaceutical products to expand their field of application and enhance their performance.
The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories. Thus an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) according to the EU Directive 97/11, as amended by Directive 2003/35, is not required.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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