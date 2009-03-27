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BREITBAND MUENCHEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2009 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
6 July 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2009
20090327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Breitband München
Stadtwerke München
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
EUR 205 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the rollout of an alternative broadband access network infrastructure in Munich and Augsburg, based on optical fibre up to the individual households (Fibre-to-the-Home). The promoter plans to connect about 32 000 buildings in Munich by 2013 and approx. 9 000 buildings in Augsburg.

To allow for services like fast internet access (up to 100Mbit/s).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during construction, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures.

According to directive 2004/18/EC public entities are exempted from public procurement procedures if the principal purpose of the public contract is to permit the contracting authorities to provide one or more telecommunications services to the public.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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