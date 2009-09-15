NRW Wasser

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The framework loan supports the Ministry of Environment’s multi-annual investment subsidy programme for the German State of Nordrhein-Westfalen, in the sectors of flood risk management and protection of water resources. The final beneficiaries are municipal and local authorities who are also fully responsible for implementing and operating the schemes.
In total, around 30 schemes are expected for flood risk management, and around 270 for water resource protection.
All schemes undergo the comprehensive procedures for environmental and biodiversity assessment, according to national legislation and applicable EC Directives. In addition, the flood risk management plans will be subject of strategic environmental assessments. The competent authority “Landesumweltamt” is providing links to the respective environmental documents, including those for water resource protection measures. Biodiversity issues, including Natura 2000 considerations, are fully integrated in the procedures as described above.
Contracting authority for the various measures in the sectors flood risk management and water resource protection are the final beneficiaries. These are also responsible for procurement of service, supply and works contracts in line with national legislation and applicable EC Directives, including publication in OJEC wherever required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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