M3 NORTH-EAST

Summary sheet
Republic of Hungary, acting through the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunication and Energy.
Design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of a new road from Nyíregyháza to Vásárosnamény (46km) on the M3 corridor, connecting Budapest with the Ukrainian border.
The project is part of the National Action Programme for Growth and Employment (2008-2010), the objective of which is, inter alia, to develop missing infrastructure with a particular focus on Pan-European transport corridors.
According to EU directive 85/337/EEC the project falls into the Annex I category and therefore an EIA is mandatory. The project will be required to comply with the relevant national legislation and to be in line with EU environmental policy and acceptable to the EIB. In particular, compliance with Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 74/409/EEC and SEA Directive 2001/142/EC will be verified during appraisal.
The contracting authority is a public promoter obliged to comply with the European Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC of 31 March 2004 and National Public Procurement legislation. The tender of the project was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 23 December 2008 under registration number TED 2008/S 249-331922 and the process is currently expected to be completed by October 2009.
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