SMBC Human Capital PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
99 Queen Victoria St, London EC4V 4EH, U.K
The Project will support the promoter’s ongoing activities in the UK health and schools PPP market. The number, size, scope (hospital, primary care, schools) and country mix of schemes to be supported by the framework loan facility will depend on the results of the allocation process.
The Project is intended to contribute to revitalising and supporting the PPP/PFI market in the UK - and hence to assisting the UK government in implementing its programme of investment in health and education.
The project is a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan. Health and educational facilities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), though some schemes might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank requires that all schemes are implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.
All health and education schemes are being procured in accordance with established UK PPP procedures - for LIFTs, BSF projects and PFI hospitals - previously verified by the Bank (as a result of earlier operations) as consistent with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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