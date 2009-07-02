Summary sheet
Duisburger Hafen AG
The project concerns the infrastructure and superstructure of new container terminals as well as port development for bulk goods and metals.
These investments will consolidate and improve the promoter’s logistical position as a multi-purpose hub for transiting goods to and from North-Sea ports as well as serving a population of some 30 million inhabitants.
The scope of the project concerns the betterment of the infrastructure and the superstructure of new container terminals as well as port development for bulk goods and metals. The investments will substantially improve the efficiency of the multi-modal transport facilities (in-land waterways, rail and road). In addition, they constitute an improvement of the existing situation, such as the re-deployment of former industrial estates, including the sanitation of contaminated soils. Compliance with the EU EIA Directive will be reviewed during appraisal.
Duisport is the contracting authority for design, tender, implementation and supervision of the various project components. The works and the supply of equipment will be realised or installed by private contractors/suppliers on the basis of public tendering (including publication in the OJ of the EU Official Journal, if appropriate).
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