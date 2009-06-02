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DUBLIN AIRPORT TERMINAL 2 (TEN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 260,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 260,000,000
Transport : € 260,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/11/2009 : € 260,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
2 June 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/11/2009
20090078
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Dublin Airport Terminal 2 (TEN)

Dublin Airport Authority plc
Feargal O’ Reilly, Group Head of Financial Reporting

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
In the region of EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The construction and fit out of a new terminal building, a new connecting pier, as well as development of associated utilities, aircraft parking stands and taxiways, and campus roads at Dublin Airport. The new terminal will ultimately have the capacity to handle up to 15 million passengers per annum.

Dublin Airport is an international connecting point on the TEN-T, making it eligible for finance under one of EIB's priority lending objectives. The project is part of the masterplan for Dublin Airport and is aimed at reducing passenger and aircraft congestion and accommodating long-term capacity needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. A formal EIA process was, in fact, required and was carried out.

The local area plan for the airport, which was adopted by Fingal County Council, was accompanied by a Strategic Environmental Assessment, in the context of which, the EIA was carried out. Planning approval was eventually granted following a period of public consultation.

With the project over 50% complete, the majority of works, goods and services have been procured. The Promoter follows EC Directives on procurement and so the Bank will review during appraisal what type of procedures were adopted for the main work packages and that they were advertised in the Official Journal consistent with the Directives.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications