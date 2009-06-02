Dublin Airport Terminal 2 (TEN)

Summary sheet
Dublin Airport Authority plc
Feargal O’ Reilly, Group Head of Financial Reporting
The construction and fit out of a new terminal building, a new connecting pier, as well as development of associated utilities, aircraft parking stands and taxiways, and campus roads at Dublin Airport. The new terminal will ultimately have the capacity to handle up to 15 million passengers per annum.
Dublin Airport is an international connecting point on the TEN-T, making it eligible for finance under one of EIB's priority lending objectives. The project is part of the masterplan for Dublin Airport and is aimed at reducing passenger and aircraft congestion and accommodating long-term capacity needs.
The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required. A formal EIA process was, in fact, required and was carried out.
The local area plan for the airport, which was adopted by Fingal County Council, was accompanied by a Strategic Environmental Assessment, in the context of which, the EIA was carried out. Planning approval was eventually granted following a period of public consultation.
With the project over 50% complete, the majority of works, goods and services have been procured. The Promoter follows EC Directives on procurement and so the Bank will review during appraisal what type of procedures were adopted for the main work packages and that they were advertised in the Official Journal consistent with the Directives.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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