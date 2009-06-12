GKN Aerospace RDI

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
GKN Aerospace, Ltd.
The project concerns the promoter’s RDI activities related to the design, development and industrialisation of new composite wing structural parts, e.g. rear inner wing spar and the fixed trailing edges, to be assembled in a new generation aircraft.
The project will contribute to increasing the promoter’s knowledge and know-how in the design, development and innovative manufacturing of lighter aircraft structures (composite wings), bringing about positive environmental results in terms of improved transportation efficiency and lower fuel consumption, CO2 and other harmful emissions. Such technology is in line with EU policy on reducing pollutant emissions and will contribute to improving the competitiveness of the European aerospace industry.
The project is in line with EC policy orientations to promote private and competitive innovation, being eligible for EIB financing under article 267 (c) of the EC Treaty as “Knowledge Economy (i2i)” as both “Research and Development” and “Innovation”.
A part of the project concerns investments in R&D and innovation that will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised and for which an EIA is not required by EIA Directive 86/557/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Another part of the project mainly concerns the investments in tooling and machinery. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence and whether an EIA is required by EIA Directive 83/557/EC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.
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