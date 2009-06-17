SANIDAD VALENCIA

Summary sheet
Comunidad Valenciana
The ongoing health development and infrastructure plan of the Autonomous Region of Valencia involves the completion of a number of small health infrastructure investments, as well as a major investment in Valencia General University Hospital over the period between 2009 and 2012. The programme includes:
- The creation of 43 new primary health care centres appropriately located across the Region and the rehabilitation and extension of 18 others;
- The construction of five new small hospitals and the rehabilitation and extension of 11 others;
- The replacement of the Valencia General University Hospital (Hospital La Fe), which is currently being rebuilt on a Greenfield site and expected to be complete in 2010.
Located in a phasing-in region of Spain, the project is eligible under the convergence objective; as a health project, it responds to the Environmental priority objective under “sustainable communities” (health). As a result of the development of Valencia General University Hospital’s clinical education and research role, the project is also expected to respond to the Bank’s Knowledge Economy objective. The proportion of the project attributable to the Knowledge Economy objective will be explored during appraisal.
Health facilities are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify the EIA screening decision of the Competent Authority during appraisal.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter are in compliance with EU Directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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