Bord Gais Whitegate CCGT

Summary sheet
The Project consists of a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station with a maximum rating of 445 MWe, to be constructed at a leased site in Whitegate, Co. Cork. The plant is designed for dual fuel operation with natural gas as the primary fuel and distillate fuel oil provided as a backup fuel. Natural gas will be piped to the site from the nearby natural gas pipeline owned by the promoter. An EPC contract covers the design, engineering, project execution and delivery of the main power plant.
The project will install modern power generation technology with high energy efficiency and a relatively low environmental impact. The new generating capacity provided will contribute to meeting expected growth in electricity demand in Ireland and to replacing existing heavy fuel oil, and gas/distillate oil power stations that are planned to be decommissioned over the next 5 years.
Due to its capacity (plant over 300 MWth), the project is subject to the Annex 1 of the EIA Directive (85/337/EC and amendments) and was required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment. The EIA was developed in 2007 and after its approval a construction permit for the unit was granted by the competent authority. The EIA study found the project’s impact on environment acceptable. The details of the EIA will be reviewed during appraisal.
As a state owned entity, the promoter is subject to the EU legislation on procurement. The Turnkey EPC contract was announced in the OJEU and awarded in 2007.The details of the procurement procedure will be investigated during the appraisal.
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