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ORION PHARMACEUTICALS RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 75,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2009 : € 25,000,000
22/12/2009 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
18 May 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2009
20080504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Orion Pharmaceuticals RDI II
Orion Oyj
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million.
Over EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers Orion’s Research & Development activities in the period 2009 up to and including 2012. The focus of these activities is for projects that fall within Orion’s core areas of pharmaceutical expertise.

The project covers Orion’s Research & Development activities in the period 2009 up to and including 2012. The focus of these activities is for projects that fall within Orion’s core areas of pharmaceutical expertise.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves activities that will be carried out within existing R&D facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA is therefore not required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The promoter’s R&D facilities comply with relevant EU and environmental legislation.

The R&D activities are mostly carried out by internal staff. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services. These procedures, which are typical for the industry, are in the best interests of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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