Orion Pharmaceuticals RDI II

Summary sheet
The project covers Orion’s Research & Development activities in the period 2009 up to and including 2012. The focus of these activities is for projects that fall within Orion’s core areas of pharmaceutical expertise.
The project covers Orion’s Research & Development activities in the period 2009 up to and including 2012. The focus of these activities is for projects that fall within Orion’s core areas of pharmaceutical expertise.
The project involves activities that will be carried out within existing R&D facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres, etc. An EIA is therefore not required by the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directive 97/11/EC. The promoter’s R&D facilities comply with relevant EU and environmental legislation.
The R&D activities are mostly carried out by internal staff. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services. These procedures, which are typical for the industry, are in the best interests of the project and satisfactory to the Bank.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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